Dissolution of NA, 83-member cabinet notified

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Par­liamentary Affairs and the Cabinet Division on Thursday notified the dissolution of the Na­tional Assembly and 83-member Federal Cabinet, respectively.

“In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Repub­lic of Pakistan has been pleased to dissolve the National Assembly with immediate effect,” a no­tification issued by the Ministry of Parliamen­tary Affairs here on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, the Cabi­net Division also issued three separate notifica­tions under which 33 Federal Ministers, seven Ministers of State, five Advisers to the PM and 38 Special Assistants to the PM ceased to hold their of­fices, respectively, with immedi­ate effects. Following are names of cabinet members who ceased to hold their offices.

Federal Ministers: Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Board of Invest­ment (Including Chinese & oth­er FDI); Senator Sherry Rehman, Climate Change; Syed Naveed Qamar, Commerce; Asad Mah­mood, Communications; Kha­waja Muhammad Asif, Defence; Muhammad Israr Tareen, De­fence Production; Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Economic Affairs and Political Affairs; Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Education and Professional Training, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance and Revenue; Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari, Foreign Affairs; Ab­dul Wasay, Housing and Works; Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Hu­man Rights; Syed Murtaza Mah­mud, Industries and Produc­tion; Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Broadcasting; Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Informa­tion Technology and Telecom­munication; Ehsaan-ur-Reh­man Mazari, Inter-Provincial Coordination; Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Interior, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Law and Justice; Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subz­wari, Maritime Affairs; Nawab­zada Shahzain Bugti, Narcotics Control; Tariq Bashir Cheema, National Food Security and Re­search; Abdul Qadir Patel, Na­tional Health Services, Regula­tions and Coordination; Sajid Hussain Turi, Overseas Paki­stanis and Human Resource De­velopment; Murtaza Javed Ab­basi, Parliamentary Affairs; Ahsan lqbal Chaudhary, Plan­ning, Development and Special Initiatives; Shazia Marri, Pover­ty Alleviation and Social Safety; Khurrum Dastagir Khan, Pow­er; Abid Hussain Bhayo, Privat­ization; Khawaja Saad Rafique, Railways & Aviation; Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, States and Frontier Regions with the additional charge of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Agha Hassan Baloch, Science and Technology; Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Water Resources; and Mian Javed Latif, MNA (Without Portfolio).

Ministers of State: Ehsanullah Reki, Defence Production; Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Finance and Revenue; Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Affairs; Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Interior; Senator Shahadat Awan, Law & Justice; Senator Musadik Masood Ma­lik, Petroleum; and Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Power.

Special Assistants to the Prime Minister: Syed Tariq Fatemi, Sha­za Fatima Khawaja, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Romina Khurshid Alam, Muhammad Owais Siddiqui, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Za­faruddin Mahmood, Sadiq If­tikhar, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Mu­hammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dog­ar, Shaharyar Ali Khan, Nawabza­da Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Raza Rabani Khar, Mahesh Kumar Mal­ani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Saleem Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Mehmood Pa­sha, Rana Mubashir lqbal, Fahd Haroon, Muhammad Jawad Sohr­ab Malik, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Qa­iser Ahmed Sheikh, Malik Sohail Khan, Chaudry Abid Raza, Mu­hammad Moeen Wattoo and Ir­fan Qadir. Advisers to the Prime Minister: Qamar Zaman Kai­ra, Engineer Amir Muqam, Awn Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Sheikh Rohale Asghar.