Friday, August 11, 2023
Elections: MQM-P issues tickets to party candidates  

STAFF REPORT
August 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has started preparations for general elections by awarding tickets to candidates. According to details, the party leadership has issued tickets to four candidates for the upcoming general elections. Syed Hafeezuddin will contest the elections from NA-245, Muhammad Iqbal Khan from NA-236 and Humayun Usman NA-243. Fayyaz-ul-Haq Khan has been awarded party ticket to contest election from Karachi’s PS-112 constituency. The tickets were issued to all candidates after the approval from MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

STAFF REPORT

