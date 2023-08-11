Empowering Change - Team Save Dreams Visits Adiala Jail

Team Save Dreams’ journey has been one of empowerment, fueled by the desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who often stand on society’s margins. This time, our journey took an inspiring turn as we joined hands with Women Aid Trust (WAT), an organization that shares our unwavering commitment to a positive change. This project was driven by a shared vision – a vision that encompassed compassion, advocacy, and a heartfelt desire to uplift the lives of the marginalized. Under the guidance of Director WAT, Madam Shaheena Khan, and with the mentorship & support of WAT’s advocates, Madam Kausar, Madam Fauzia and Madam Rafia, we embarked on a journey that held the potential to create ripples of change far beyond our imagination.

At its core, Women Aid Trust (WAT) is a beacon of hope for incarcerated women, dedicated to empowering them with a spectrum of opportunities and tools for a brighter future. This remarkable organization extends a helping hand to women in prison by providing them with legal assistance to fight for their rights and justice. However, WAT goes beyond legal aid, offering a holistic approach that encompasses education within the prison walls. Through various programs women have provided with an opportunity to seek education, learn new skills like stitching, embroidery, bag-making, painting, calligraphy, and gain proficiency in using computers & technology. WAT’s commitment to financial independence is showcased through initiatives that equip women with skills they can leverage to create sustainable livelihoods. By championing their rights, education, and skills, Women Aid Trust not only breaks the cycle of adversity but also paves the path towards empowerment and transformation for these incarcerated women.

Our journey with WAT led us to an unforgettable experience – a series of interviews with the very advocates who truly champion the cause of women empowerment. Through candid conversations, we delved into the heart of WAT’s mission, gaining insights into the tireless efforts put forth by individuals who seek to make a difference. Their stories resonated with a passion that ignited our own resolve. Our conversation with Director Madam Shaheena was an eye-opening revelation. Her vision and dedication were truly inspiring, underscoring the impact that a strong leadership can have on driving change within a community. Yet, perhaps the most impactful moments of our project came from our interactions with ex-inmates. Their stories, fraught with challenges and triumphs, painted a vivid picture of the complexities faced during and after incarceration. These first-hand accounts highlighted the pressing need for rehabilitation, reintegration, and the need to break the cycle of despair that often plagues those who have faced the prison system.

The culmination of our project brought my team consisting of myself (Hayah Bahroni), Rafia Ali, Omama Basit, Noor-ul-Huda, Emman Sarfraz and Zoha Habib, to Adiala Jail, a place where realities are stark and challenges are profound. This visit was coordinated by Sir Asad Wariach, the superintendent at Adiala jail, and his team. It was here that we had the privilege of sharing insights on mental health, resilience, and coping strategies through a heartfelt lecture in the women ward. The inmates’ receptiveness and engagement were a testament to the power of knowledge and understanding. Our compassion extended to the innocent faces of the children of the prisoners, as we distributed goodies that aimed to bring a moment of joy and hope to their lives. The warmth and gratitude in their eyes reaffirmed the importance of our mission. Moreover, the distribution of essential items and heartfelt goodies to the inmates themselves sent a powerful message – that they are valued members of society, deserving of empathy, respect, and care. In the end, through the lens of compassion and empowerment, we found ourselves at Adiala Jail, igniting a spark of hope and understanding that has the potential to create lasting change.

As we move forward, our commitment to making a difference burns brighter than ever. With the enlightenment of Women Aid Trust, we’re dedicated to continuing our journey of empowerment, advocating for change, and fostering a society where compassion and understanding prevail – a society that WAT embodies so beautifully. Together, let’s be the change-makers, spreading compassion and empowerment to create a world where every individual’s dreams have the chance to flourish and thrive. Let’s join hand together for yet another noble cause i.e. to SAVE DREAMS.