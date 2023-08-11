Four dacoits gunned down in two encounters in Faisalabad, claim police

FAISALABAD - Four dacoits were killed in two encounters in Thikriwala and Lundianwala police stations’ areas.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that seven armed bandits intercepted a car coming from Gojra near Nau­rang Abad check-post on Gojra-Painsara Road and tried to loot them, but the car riders opened fire on the outlaws.

As a result, two criminals re­ceived serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas their other accomplices man­aged to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

Receiving information, Thi­kriwala police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody which were later on identified as Nauman Anwar and Nasir Rasheed.

The police dispatched the bodies to mortuary for postmor­tem and started investigations after registering a case vide FIR No 1488/23.

Meanwhile, one dacoit was killed while his accomplice received serious bullet inju­ries in a police encounter near Chak No 459-GB on Wednesday night when a police team tried to intercept three motorcycle-rider suspects and the outlaws opened fire on the patrolling team of Lundianwala police station. The police retaliated the fire, killing one dacoit. The other dacoits managed to es­cape from the scene alongwith the injured outlaw.

However, the body of the in­jured criminal was also found from Muslim Town early in the morning as he had received seri­ous bullet injuries during police encounter at night and could not survive for long.

One of the bodies was iden­tified as Allah Ditta, a resident of Muslim Town, and he was wanted to the police in a num­ber of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police shifted these bod­ies to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for ar­rest of the escapees, the spokes­person added.

12,960 CRIMINALS ARRESTED DURING 7 MONTHS FROM FAISALABAD

The police claimed to have arrested 12,960 criminals in­cluding 3,246 proclaimed of­fenders and 2,043 court ab­sconders from various parts of Faisalabad during first 7 months of current year 2023.

Giving some details, a po­lice spokesperson said here on Thursday that the police nabbed 2,192 illicit weapon holders and recovered 1,878 pistols, 107 rifles, 79 guns, 57 repeaters, 41 Kalashnikovs, 6 carbines and 8,629 bullets/cartridges from their possession from 1st Janu­ary to 31 July 2023.

He said that the police also ar­rested 2,260 drug traffickers and recovered 1,093 kilogrammes (kg) cannabis (charas), 224.150-kg opium, 22.171-kg heroin, 1.024-kg Ice, 220.690-kg poppy dust (Bhakki), 1,200 litres un­distilled liquor and 27,205 litres liquor from their possession in addition to nabbing 1,200 gam­blers and 2,019 kite dealers and flyers during this period.

Meanwhile, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal appreciated the performance of the police and directed them to accelerate their efforts for curbing down street crimes at maximum extent as provi­sion of safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses was the first and fore­most duty of the police.

The CPO also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) as well as Town and Circle Offi­cers to devise new and compre­hensive strategy for improving monitoring and patrolling sys­tem across the district so that nefarious designs of the mis­creants and criminals could be foiled before occurrence of any crime or untoward incident, the spokesperson added.