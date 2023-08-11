Friday, August 11, 2023
Gold rate increases by Rs600 per tola

Gold rate increases by Rs600 per tola
August 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs222,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 222,200 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs191,015 from Rs190,501 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold rose to Rs175,097 from Rs 174,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,922 from $ 1,926, the association reported.

