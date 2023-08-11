IGP asks DSPs of Sindh Police to complete training with dedication, hard work

LAHORE - Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police visited the Central Police Office after completing field training in various districts and met with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. Dr. Usman Anwar ac­quired experiences and observations about field attachments from the Un­der Training DSPs of Sindh Police. The Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police presented presentation about the field experiences obtained from different districts to IG Punjab. They will wear the uniform of Punjab Police during the training. IG Punjab stated that Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police gained field experience of general policing in various districts including Lahore and practical training on urban and rural policing methods, challenges, and crime fighting. These Under Training DSPs also assessed field formations, modern IT ap­plications, and software for service deliv­ery in Punjab Police. In the next phase, the Under Training Officers of Sindh Police will gain awareness about differ­ent branches of the Central Police Office and the working of Lahore Police.