In first round of talks, PM, Opposition Leader discuss names for caretaker PM

PML-N considers name of ex-foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani for caretaker PM n Raja Riaz floats Sadiq Sanjrani’s name n PPP allows PM Shehbaz to finalise caretaker PM’s name.

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposi­tion in National Assem­bly Raja Riaz met with Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Thursday as part of the consulta­tion process for the se­lection of the caretaker prime minister ahead of the general elections.

After detailed delibera­tion, the two leaders de­cided to meet again to­day (Friday) to reach a consensus on select­ing a name for the care­taker prime minister. As per the Constitution, the prime minister had invit­ed the opposition leader to a meeting regarding the appointment of the caretaker prime minis­ter. “The meeting to con­sult the name of the care­taker prime minister was held in a cordial environ­ment,” said a press re­lease issued by the Prime Minister Office.

The deadlock to de­velop consensus on the name of caretaker PM continued among differ­ent stakeholders despite the lapse of 24 hours af­ter the dissolution of the National Assembly. Un­der the Constitution first round of consultations for the appointment of a caretaker PM was held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Lead­er of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed.

In an interview with We­News, he said that the phase of dissolving the Assembly was completed last night, and after that he had the first meeting scheduled with the opposition leader on Thursday in which the caretaker prime minister’s name would be discussed.

According to sources, Raja Riaz suggested name of chair­man Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also suggested names for care­taker PM to opposition leader during the meeting.

Chairman Senate Sadiq San­jrani has intensified his lobbying for caretaker PM and met PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and sought his support for him as caretaker PM. Meanwhile for­mer foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani remained busy in meeting powerful stakeholders. Mr Jilani reportedly is a consensus can­didate of PPP and PML-N. Paki­stan People’s Party (PP) is ready to accept any caretaker prime minister nominated by outgoing Premier Shehbaz Sharif and op­position leader Raja Riaz Ahmed, party leaders said Thursday.

PPP leaders told The Nation that the party wanted a politi­cian to be named as the interior PM but had now given Shehbaz Sharif the authority to finalise a name in consultation with the opposition leader. “We hope to see a politician as the (caretak­er) PM but we will be ready to accept anyone in this role,” said a senior PPP leader.

Earlier in the day, a crucial meeting between Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and oppo­sition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed remained inconclusive on the choice of the caretaker PM. The second round of negotiations for the appointment of the care­taker PM will be held today (Au­gust 11). The parties in the rul­ing alliance have nominated their own candidates. The Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement has named Kamran Tessori for the caretaker prime minister, while the National Party has suggest­ed the name of retired Justice Shakeel Baloch.

Moreover, former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, ex-finance minister Hafeez Shaikh and Justice Tassadaq Jilani (retd) are also under consideration for the job. Also under consideration are the names of Justice Maqbool Baqir (retd), Fawad Hasan Fawad, Zulfiqar Magsi and Dr Ishrat Abad. Jalil Abbas Jilani is the strongest candidate for the office. PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari suggested his name to Nawaz Sharif and the latter did not object to the nomina­tion. The PPP has been push­ing for elections on time ever since the government came closer to the end of the term.