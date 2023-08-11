IPP notified 38-member CEC to take important decisions

LAHORE - The newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Thursday notified 38-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) to take important political decisions ahead of the coming elections. The IPP has been working without CEC since its inception in June this year. Headed by party’s patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, the new body has representation from all the four provinces. However, the IPP has not yet been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) though a formal application in this regard is pending with the election body. The IPP has also yet to hold intra-party elections, a prerequisite for its registration with the ECP. According to details, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Imran Ismaeel, Ishaq Khakwani, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Mohammad Aoun Saqlain, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Mahmood Maulvi will be the members of CEC. Similarly, Shoaib Siddiqui, Noman Langriyal, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Saeed Akbar Nawani, GG Jamal will also be its members. Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Raja Yawar Kamal, Rana Nazir Ahmed and Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mamoon Jafar, Ch Ikhlaq Hussain, Ameer Haidar Sangha, Ch Zaheer Uddin, Ch Ishfaq , Ajmal Cheema and Mohamad Yaqoob Shaikh have also been nominated for the Central Executive Committee. Morad Ras, Rai Aslam Kharal, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rana Aslam, Chaudhry Noreez Shakoor, Muhammad Shah Khagah, Diwan Azmat, Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Syed Mubeen Alam, Tehseen Nawaz Gardizi, Ayaz Niazi, Qasim Langhaa and Haroon Gill have also been included in the CEC.