IPP notified 38-member CEC to take important decisions

LAHORE - The newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Thursday notified 38-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) to take important political de­cisions ahead of the coming elections. The IPP has been working without CEC since its inception in June this year. Headed by party’s patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, the new body has represen­tation from all the four prov­inces. However, the IPP has not yet been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) though a for­mal application in this regard is pending with the election body. The IPP has also yet to hold intra-party elections, a prerequisite for its registra­tion with the ECP. Accord­ing to details, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, Imran Ismaeel, Ishaq Khak­wani, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Mo­hammad Aoun Saqlain, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Mah­mood Maulvi will be the mem­bers of CEC. Similarly, Shoaib Siddiqui, Noman Langriyal, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Saeed Akbar Nawani, GG Jamal will also be its members. Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, Raja Yawar Kamal, Rana Nazir Ahmed and Saeedul Hasan Shah, Ma­moon Jafar, Ch Ikhlaq Hus­sain, Ameer Haidar Sangha, Ch Zaheer Uddin, Ch Ishfaq , Ajmal Cheema and Mohamad Yaqoob Shaikh have also been nominated for the Central Executive Committee. Morad Ras, Rai Aslam Kharal, Sar­dar Talib Nakai, Rana Aslam, Chaudhry Noreez Shakoor, Muhammad Shah Khagah, Di­wan Azmat, Farrukh Mumtaz Manika, Syed Mubeen Alam, Tehseen Nawaz Gardizi, Ayaz Niazi, Qasim Langhaa and Haroon Gill have also been in­cluded in the CEC.