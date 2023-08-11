Jeep rally planned for Independence Day

Peshawar - To mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, a collaborative effort by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), the 4x4 Frontier Club, and the South Waziristan district administration will come to life through an exhilarating jeep rally stretching from Peshawar to Waziristan.

As announced by a spokesperson from the CTA on Thursday, the event will kick off from the iconic Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar, embarking on a captivating journey that will traverse through the picturesque landscapes of Razmak before culminating at the enchanting Gomal Zam destination.

This thrilling rally will showcase a fleet of 50 robust jeeps, all set to conquer a scenic 7-kilometre route close to Gomal Zam. The primary objective of this march, as emphasized by the organizers, is to enhance the image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a special focus on the merged districts. Moreover, the rally aims to beckon travellers to explore the region’s lush plains and valleys, while also offering the local populace an exceptional opportunity to partake in the jubilant festivities commemorating Independence Day.