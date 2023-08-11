KIU GB urges federal aid amid financial strain

GILGIT - Karakrun International University Gilgit Baltistan has formally requested the Federal government for a special grant to assist in overcoming its ongoing financial challenges. Addressing journalists at his Gilgit office on Saturday, Dr Attaullah Shah, the Vice Chancellor of KIU Gilgit Baltistan, emphasized that the annual grant provided by the federal government through the Higher Education Commission falls short of meeting the university’s operational expenses.

He further highlighted that the imposition of a recruitment and promotions freeze, along with a 50% reduction in TADA (Travelling, Accommodation, and Daily Allowance) allowances for the faculty, has exacerbated the financial strain. Dr Attaullah Shah pointed out that, due to these constraints, there will be a necessary increase in student fees for the upcoming semester.

Established in 2002 under a charter from the federal government during the tenure of former President General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf, KIU has been a prominent institution in the region. The university plays a vital role in providing quality education and contributing to the development of Gilgit Baltistan.

In light of its contributions, Dr Attaullah Shah urged the government to consider the institution’s unique circumstances and provide the necessary financial support to ensure its continued success.