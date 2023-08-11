KP okays PMU for Peshawar Safe City Project

Peshawar - The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not only approved several other initiatives but has also granted its endorsement for the establishment of a project management unit (PMU) for the Peshawar Safe City Project. This project has been allocated an increased budget of Rs262.56 million for the fiscal year 2023–2024. Additionally, the updated PC-1 for the de-radicalization and rehabilitation facilities in the merged districts has also received the green light.

These decisions were reached during the eighth meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. The meeting was attended by various participants including ministers, advisers, special assistants, the chief secretary, a second chief secretary, and the advocate general.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved the Juvenile System Rules 2022 and sanctioned the transfer of a prisoner from Peshawar Jail to Rawalpindi. Furthermore, the cabinet has empowered the Home Secretary to authorize future prisoner transfers.

In another development, the cabinet granted authorization for the sale of approximately 40 kanals of land near Mini Police Lines Hangu to the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs for the residential complex project of the Peshawar Safe City Project’s PMU.

A significant decision was made to solarize around 28,000 agricultural tube wells for Rs30 billion. The expenses for this initiative will be divided between the provincial and federal governments.

The government also approved the transfer of the Political Agent Public School in Kalaya town, Orakzai district, to the Frontier Constabulary. Moreover, the Bacha Khan Model School in Pabbi Nowshera will now operate under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational and Training Institutions Ordinance 1971.

The caretaker cabinet has included the revision of the internet policy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on its approved agenda.

Furthermore, the cabinet has granted the KP Board of Investment and Trade permission to utilize $332 million earned from the Dubai Expo for necessary expenditures. The meeting also encompassed decisions on various other schemes within the province.