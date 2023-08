The Lahore High Court on Friday suspended the "No helmet, no petrol" notification.

LHC Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh heard the petition of citizen Irfan Bashir against the ban on the sale of petrol without helmets. The petitioner said that through a notification, sale of petrol without helmets was banned at petrol pumps.

The court suspended the notification of the ban and issued a notice to the federal government and others and sought their response.