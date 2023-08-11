Friday, August 11, 2023
Mark Coles steps down as women’s team head coach  

STAFF REPORT
August 11, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan women’s team, has resigned due to personal reasons. He will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start from 1 September in Karachi. Coles was appointed this year in April. The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course.

