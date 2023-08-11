Friday, August 11, 2023
Martyrs wall inaugurated in Sargodha

Staff Reporter
August 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   A martyrs wall was inaugurated in RPO office here on Thursday, aimed to paying rich tribute to those police heroes who had laid down their lives for the state. The Dewar-e-Shuha­daa was inaugurated by the mother of two police sha­heed brothers- Abid Hus­sain and Sajid Hussain. Re­gional Police officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran were also present on the occasion. The names of 71 martyrs of police and 50 Ghazis from the division had been engraved on the newly inaugurated wall. On the oc­casion, RPO Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui said that martyrs of police were the real as­set of the department and we would never forget their precious sacrifices.

Staff Reporter

