May 9 violence: PTI chief's cellphone sent for forensic examination

In a major development regarding investigation into the May 9 incidents, the Lahore police sent the cellphone of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for forensic examination.

The police seized the cellphone of the PTI chairman when they raided Zaman Park to arrest him in connection with the verdict of Thoshakhana case.

According to the reports, the cellphone of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chief, was also seized by the police and was sent to forensic lab for analysis.

DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar was part of the police team which raided the house of the PTI chief to arrest him in the Thoshakhana case. Kishwar is also head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 incidents.

The sources privy to the development said that the cellphone data of the PTI chairman would be helpful regarding the cases registered in Lahore. The forensic report, they said, would be provided to the JIT soon as it received.