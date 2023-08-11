Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mechanics warned against removing bike silencers on I-Day

APP
August 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - On Thursday, the district police issued a warning to mechanics regarding the removal of silencers and modifications to motorbikes in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

In light of this matter, the police have utilized social media platforms and erected banners to advise all motorcycle mechanics against engaging in disruptive practices that involve preparing motorcycles for young individuals, potentially causing disturbances on the roads during the auspicious occasion of August 14. The police statement emphasized that stringent legal measures will be taken against motorcycle owners and mechanics who are discovered to be involved in attaching malfunctioning silencers.

Tags:

APP

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023