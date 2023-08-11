Mechanics warned against removing bike silencers on I-Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - On Thursday, the district police issued a warning to mechanics regarding the removal of silencers and modifications to motorbikes in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

In light of this matter, the police have utilized social media platforms and erected banners to advise all motorcycle mechanics against engaging in disruptive practices that involve preparing motorcycles for young individuals, potentially causing disturbances on the roads during the auspicious occasion of August 14. The police statement emphasized that stringent legal measures will be taken against motorcycle owners and mechanics who are discovered to be involved in attaching malfunctioning silencers.