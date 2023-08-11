ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Plant Protection, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPPCAAS), and the Department of Entomology at the University of Agriculture have signed an agreement in Beijing to establish the Pakistan-China Joint Research Facility for ‘Trim Brother Administration.’

During the ceremony took place at IPPCAAS, the letter of intent was duly signed by IPPCAAS Executive Director Lu Yanhui and UAF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, as stated in an official statement issued here, according to Gwadar Pro. As per the agreement, both sides will establish the joint research facility to address the prevention and control of crop pests in Pakistan and China.

This collaboration involves conducting tests, demonstrations, and joint research on integrated disease control strategies for common crop ailments. It also encompasses workforce training and exchange programs.

Chaired by Tian Tooth, the Deputy Executive of the Division of Research and International Cooperation at the Institute of Plant Protection, the meeting witnessed the presentation of the fundamental situation of UAF by its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif emphasized Pakistan’s challenges with pest issues, citing examples such as the impact of whiteflies on crops like cotton, citrus, and guava. He also pointed out the risks posed by pests like fruit flies, pink bollworm, and whiteflies.