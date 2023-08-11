Friday, August 11, 2023
Pakistan Cables lifts 46th FPCCI Best Merit Performance Export Award

Pakistan Cables lifts 46th FPCCI Best Merit Performance Export Award
PR
August 11, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Pakistan Cables won the 46th FPCCI Merit Export Award organised at a ceremony held in Karachi. The chief guest at the occasion was the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori who conferred the award to Aimen Agha, Executive Export Sales, Pakistan Cables Ltd. Pakistan Cables Ltd. is the only cable manufacturer in Pakistan to win the Best Export Performance Award 2022-2023, in the exports category. Prior to this, the Company won the Merit Export Award successively during 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

