Pakistan expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives due to floods in China

Pakistan has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to floods in China.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said our thoughts and sympathies are with the affected people and the bereaved families.

She said in this difficult time, Pakistan stands ready to provide utmost support and humanitarian assistance to China.

Mentioning that Pakistan is also confronting the adverse impacts of climate change like China, the Spokesperson said Pakistan is ready to work with China to achieve the shared objectives of mitigating climate change, and up-grading the capacity for disaster management and prevention.

She expressed the confidence that led by the Chinese leadership, and due to strong will and conviction of the Chinese people, China would soon surmount this temporary difficulty.