Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Iraq signs convention for elimination of double taxation

Pakistan, Iraq signs convention for elimination of double taxation
Imran Ali Kundi
August 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Iraq have signed convention for elimination of double taxation. Federal Board of Revenue initiated negotiations on the Convention for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance with the Republic of Iraq. In this connection, tax delegations of both the countries met at Islamabad for the first round of negotiations from 7-9 August, 2023. After detailed deliberations, a consensus was achieved and draft of the Convention was initialed by the respective heads of delegation on 9th August, 2023 at Islamabad.
The Convention will not only provide safeguards against double taxation on the income of the residents of both the countries but will also promote economic cooperation and enhance investments. It will further strengthen the existing bilateral economic relations between the two Contracting States. It will provide adequate certainty in respect of taxation rules applicable to cross-border business transactions, dividends, interests, royalties and fee for technical services and income from automated digital services etc. Taxpayers of both countries will get relief from double taxation resulting in further boosting up the trading activities in both the countries.

Calls for Accountability: Ex-PTF official urges action amid tennis teams’ poor show

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023