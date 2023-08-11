Friday, August 11, 2023
Pakistan women's squad for white-ball series against South Africa announced

Web Sports Desk
7:45 PM | August 11, 2023
Pakistan national women team’s chief selector Saleem Jaffar has announced a 15-player squad for next month’s bilateral white-ball series against South Africa.

The series consists of three T20Is and three ODIs, with the ODIs being part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan T20I squad for South Africa series:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves – Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail and Waheeda Akhtar Pakistan ODI squad for South Africa series:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Reserves – Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz and Tuba Hassan.

Three T20Is are scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 1st of next month.

Three ODIs will be played at the same venue on 8, 11 and 14 September.

