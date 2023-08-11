Friday, August 11, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 11, 2023
“Civilization begins with order, grows with 
liberty, and dies with chaos.”
–Will Durant

Situated atop the cliffs of the Bandiagara Escarpment in Mali, West Africa, the Dogon Cliff Dwellings offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the Dogon people. These unique cliff dwellings were constructed by the Dogon to provide protection from potential invasions. Carved out of the sandstone cliffs, these granaries and houses showcase the Dogon’s architectural skill and their ability to adapt to challenging environments. Today, the cliff dwellings serve as a testament to the resilience and traditional lifestyle of the Dogon people, attracting visitors who are captivated by their unique cultural heritage.

