PBC felicitates new office-bearers of Court Reporters Association Lahore

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Executive Committee Pakistan Bar Council Hassan Raza Pasha and Vice-Chairman Haroonur- Rashid have extended their heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Abadul Haq of GNN News on being elected as president of Court Reporters Association Lahore in its annual election 2023-2024. According to a press release by secretary of the PBC, they also felicitated Muneer Bajwa of BOL News for his election as vice-president, Naeem Malik of NEO News as vice-president (district courts), Wajih Ahmad Sheikh of Dawn newspaper as secretary and Sheikh Zain-ul-Abideen of GTV as finance secretary. They expressed that the legal fraternity always supported independent media and had expectations that newly-elected body of Court Reporters Association, Lahore will play its vital role to strengthen the relationships between Bench, Bar and media and will also highlight problems of litigants before the Bench and the Bar.