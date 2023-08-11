PepsiCo commemorates International Youth Day with ‘Roshan Kal’, a Hybrid Youth Empowerment Initiative

PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, is commemorating International Youth Day with the "Roshan Kal" internship program. As a groundbreaking initiative for youth skills development in Pakistan, Roshan Kal showcases an unprecedented collaboration with renowned private-sector entities spanning diverse industries, including KFC, Hum Network, LCI, and Daraz. This collaborative effort aims to empower the youth and contribute to their growth and equal opportunities in the nation.

The hallmark of Roshan Kal lies in its commitment to inclusivity and progress, as it extends its reach to 1200 graduating students across Pakistan through a hybrid approach. The program is inclusive of students from cities across Pakistan, fostering diversity and gender equality by ensuring a 50% representation of women in the program. This distinctive internship initiative is designed to provide professional growth and career development to the youth.

Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan, expressed, “PepsiCo is devoted to empowering the youth of Pakistan as they are the architects of our future. Roshan Kal leverages collaboration with 18 partner organizations to provide young adults the opportunity to acquire insights into diverse and complex industries, enabling them to develop unique and multi-faceted skills while cultivating leadership capabilities, critical thinking, and innovation required for the future-fit youth of Pakistan. This is part of our larger commitment to youth development, in line with our long-standing partnership for the Amal Career-Prep Fellowship program with Amal Academy, which has been supported by the PepsiCo Foundation since 2018 and recently celebrated the graduation of 10,000 Amal Fellows. The positive impact created is evinced through the 88% alumni who are now engaged in wide-ranging jobs and entrepreneurial ventures, with a significant women representation raising the bar on equity and diversity.”

The program's first cohort involved a rigorous application process facilitated by Pakistan's premier job portal, Rozee.pk. The selection process was merit-based and supervised by a panel of experts from partner organizations. Selected interns have been invited to work across various participating entities and establish networks with mentors nationwide. The partnership with Rozee.pk has streamlined the application process, resulting in a robust alumni network.

Sarah Hassan, Senior HR Director at PepsiCo Pakistan, emphasized, "Roshan Kal embodies PepsiCo's commitment to sustainable development, akin to our ongoing community uplift projects. This program underscores our dedication to initiatives that contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth. The launch of Roshan Kal signifies a pivotal moment for both PepsiCo Pakistan and the nation, as we leverage our partnerships and influence to empower youth and address pressing societal priorities. This International Youth Day, we reaffirm our pledge to create enduring opportunities that resonate beyond this program."

PepsiCo Pakistan aims to cultivate a talent community and extend its reach to every graduating student, equipping them with skills and knowledge for future success in the job market.