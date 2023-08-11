Persons with disabilities showcase innovative startups

ISLAMABAD - The persons with disabilities from across the country showcased their startups with innovative ideas and solutions across diverse industries during a demo day celebrated here on Thursday.

The Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF), Pakistan’s pioneering fast-track acceleration program tailored for individuals with disabilities, celebrated the momentous occasion of their First Cohort. The event served as a platform for the program’s eight exceptional startups to unveil their unique ideas and innovative solutions, highlighting the immense potential of persons with disabilities in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The persons with disabilities displayed their innovative ideas and solutions across diverse industries such as automotive, art, food and hospitality, fashion, and education.

ICF is a visionary collaboration between organizations Deaf- Tawk and Sightsavers funded by the Standard Chartered Foundation. This strategic partnership is a testament to the transformative impact that cross-sector collaboration can have on fostering inclusivity, innovation, and social change.

The Demo Day provided an avenue for the first cohort chosen through a meticulous screening process.

In his remarks, Ali Shabbar, CEO of DeafTawk, said we at DeafTawk have first-hand experience of how founders with disabilities face obstacles while initiating and scaling their businesses. He pledged to work together with Sightsavers as we have provided a strong platform for young entrepreneurs with disabilities to uplift their ideas and solutions.

Munazza Gillani, Country Director of Sightsavers Pakistan, appreciated this wider collaboration with partners for making this initiative successful and believed that their partnership will help create a movement where entrepreneurs with disabilities not only thrive but also serve as beacons of inspiration for countless others.

Asim Shahryar Husain – CEO, Ignite – National Technology Fund, said that they believe that initiatives like these are crucial for nurturing an inclusive startup ecosystem in Pakistan.

Tasneem Mirza - Head, Community Impact and Engagement, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Standard Chartered Bank also participated in the event and appreciated these brilliant young entrepreneurs with disabilities.