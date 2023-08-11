Friday, August 11, 2023
PM Shehbaz calls allies for consultation on caretaker PM

PM Shehbaz calls allies for consultation on caretaker PM
Web Desk
2:34 PM | August 11, 2023
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the coalition partners today (Friday) to make consultations on appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sharif will also host a dinner in honour of the PDM leaders today.

Invitations have been sent to Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Sajid Mir and Owais Noorani have also been invited.

Sources say that Aimal Wali Khan, Abdul Maalik Baloch and Aftab Sherpao will also attend the meeting and dinner. Before the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have a farewell meeting with the prime minister along with the party leaders.

Former MPs of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will participate in the meeting. Sources said Prime Minister Sharif will also consult with the allies on the names of caretaker prime ministers.
After consulting the allies, the prime minister will take the opposition leader into confidence.

