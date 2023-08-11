PM to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to martyred paramedics during COVID-19

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (posthumously) to the martyred doctors and health workers who took care of patients without caring for their lives during Corona pandemic.

In a statement today (Friday), the prime minister paid glowing tributes to the doctors and the frontline workers for their services during COVID-19. He said these sons and daughters of the country died from the deadly pandemic while fulfilling their responsibilities.

He said the whole nation will remain indebted to these dutiful doctors and frontline health workers. He said the families of these doctors and frontline health workers are the pride of the nation.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously will be conferred upon eighty-one doctors from Punjab, eighty-seven from Sindh, twenty-three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight from Balochistan, four from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one doctor from Gilgit and Islamabad for their hard work and dedication to save people's lives during Corona pandemic.

Fifty-nine nurses and frontline health workers from across Pakistan will also be honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously for saving lives of the people without caring about their lives during the Corona epidemic.