Preparations for independence day celebrations peak

ISLAMABAD-Preparations for the upcoming 76th independence day (14 August) are at peak as the country has worn its national flag color with a display of a number of seasonal footpath stalls carrying attractive colourful accessories and clothes.

Like every year, this year too, Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying national flags, buntings, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys, and other accessories set up at the main avenues, markets and roads of the cities, said a report aired by PTV news channel.

A trader selling national flags shared his views to APP scribe that there is much enthusiasm among youngsters, adding, the public is excited and buying tri-colored clothes and accessories.

“Our sales have already gone up by over 100pc and well surpassed our targets,” the owner of VIP Flags claimed.

The bazaars, buildings, markets, and houses are also decorated with national flags, whereas, stalls of colorful buntings, national flag buntings, and portraits of Quaid-i-Azam and other national heroes have been set up too, said a citizen.

Badges, caps, balloons and dresses inscribed with “Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak” are stacked in large numbers at every market, said a young girl.

People belonging to every walk of life especially youngsters are busy decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate independence day, said a motorist.

Stalls of different relevant accessories are surrounded by youngsters who are eagerly waiting for the independence day celebrations, said a vendor.

The display of a bunch of stalls along the roadside had become the main centre of attraction for most of the youngsters, said a student. Traditional festive events like flag-raising ceremonies and the playing of patriotic songs are the traditional norms, said another citizen.

Various awards ceremonies are also to be held on the fateful day. The public also raises the national flags atop of their homes and exhibits it prominently on their vehicles and attire, said a working woman.

Different fashion brands and outlets in the federal capital have started offering good discounts on dresses, shoes, and other accessories to attract buyers, especially women.

Every year, famous brands offer good sales and discount offers on the occasion of independence day giving an opportunity to the people to buy good stocks for the next whole season.

“Buying summer dresses and other seasonal accessories at full price has become difficult for the working class during the prevailing inflation so we wait for such occasions to come,” Aisha Naz, a mother of three children said.

Talking to APP, she said that “We always buy clothes for ourselves and kids at the sales offered on independence day and other such occasions for the next season.”

Sajida Noreen, a government employee said, “I follow all the brands’ pages on the social media platforms and whenever receive notification of discounts and sales on summer stuff, I rush immediately to buy these in bulk.”

However, online sales have also made the shopping hassle-free while saving us from visiting markets during humid weather conditions, she added.

Asad Ali, a retailer at a famous brand shop said, the reason for offering end season sales at this time is to sell maximum summer stock due to changing weather.

It is difficult to sell the old-designed items during the next year at a good price while keeping the stock for next year in good condition is also an uphill task. So it is best to sell out maximum stock even on reduced prices, he said.

It has been observed during the last few years that many eateries and even cab-hailing services also offer special discounts during the independence day celebrations which are a healthy trend.

While a lot of online platforms their apps are also offering huge discounts to attract more and more customers for flourishing their business in the long run.