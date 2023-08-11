Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day

Preparations to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of the country in a befitting manner are in full swing and have entered in final phase.

Independence Day will be celebrated on Monday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The main feature of the celebrations will be the national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

People are purchasing national flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are broadcasting special transmission to highlight the services and sacrifices of heroes of Pakistan Movement and to pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.