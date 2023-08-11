Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day
Web Desk
7:46 PM | August 11, 2023
National

Preparations to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of the country in a befitting manner are in full swing and have entered in final phase.

Independence Day will be celebrated on Monday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The main feature of the celebrations will be the national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

People are purchasing national flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are broadcasting special transmission to highlight the services and sacrifices of heroes of Pakistan Movement and to pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Calls for Accountability: Ex-PTF official urges action amid tennis teams’ poor show

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023