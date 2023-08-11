Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President Alvi urges Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to expedite caretaker PM selection

President Alvi urges Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to expedite caretaker PM selection
Web Desk
7:41 PM | August 11, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, urging them to promptly give the name of the caretaker premier to remove uncertainty. 

The president emphasised that the proposed candidate's name, as per constitutional requirement, was to be put forward within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. 

On Aug 9, President Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

In the first round of discussion on Thursday, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition exchanged six names for the caretaker premier. 

Both Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz are scheduled to hold a second round of consultation to finalise the much-awaited appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Following an initial meeting that produced no conclusive outcome, both leaders are expected to continue discussions in order to reach a decision in line with the constitutional requirements.

Calls for Accountability: Ex-PTF official urges action amid tennis teams’ poor show

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023