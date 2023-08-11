President Alvi urges Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to expedite caretaker PM selection

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, urging them to promptly give the name of the caretaker premier to remove uncertainty.

The president emphasised that the proposed candidate's name, as per constitutional requirement, was to be put forward within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

On Aug 9, President Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the first round of discussion on Thursday, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition exchanged six names for the caretaker premier.

Both Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz are scheduled to hold a second round of consultation to finalise the much-awaited appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Following an initial meeting that produced no conclusive outcome, both leaders are expected to continue discussions in order to reach a decision in line with the constitutional requirements.