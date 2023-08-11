Friday, August 11, 2023
PSB approves 305-member Pak contingent for 19th Asian Games  

APP
August 11, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has approved 305 member Pakistan contingent for the 19th Asian Games commencing next month in China. PSB DG Shoaib Khoso chaired an important meeting that wasattended by POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood and the officials from PSB and POA. Around 305 athletes both male and female will be participating in the 19th Asian Games set to take place in Hangzhou, China. To support the talented athletes, the contingent has been thoughtfully divided into three groups. The first group receives full support from the PSB, the second is partially supported by PSB, and the third group benefits from the backing of the POA. The Asian Games, commencing on September 23, will witness a strong representation from Team Pakistan, with the volleyball team being the first to depart on September 14, followed by teams in kabaddi and hockey. 

