Punjab CM Mohsin calls for General Hospital’s improvement

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a three-hour visit to the General Hospi­tal and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday. Many wards in the General Hospital were without functional air conditioning units, causing discomfort and exhaustion among pa­tients and doctors due to the heat. Beds were even placed on bricks in some areas of the hospital. Patients expressed frustration over delays in opera­tions, and in the orthopedic ward, the sons of two el­derly women pro­tested the lack of timely surgeries in front of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naq­vi also took the time to console the protesting individuals and issued immediate instruc­tions to the hospital administration for the required surgeries. However, complaints per­sisted about the hospital’s disorderly man­agement, delayed treatments, and operations. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi scolded the General Hospital’s administration, demanding the replacement of the Medical Superintendent (MS) and As­sistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Works due to the poor conditions and patient griev­ances. He also cautioned the Principal of the General Hospital. Patients and medical practitioners alike lamented the inadequate care and treatment, with claims of receiving only minimal medication during their visits. Complaints included rounds for unnecessary tests and excessive charges of parking fees. The chief minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowl­edged the chaotic state of the entire hospital, particularly the emergency department, and emphasized that while it’s crowded, it could still be effectively managed. Upon the chief minister’s arrival, a cleanup operation began within the hospital wards.