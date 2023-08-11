Punjab CM Mohsin calls for General Hospital’s improvement

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a three-hour visit to the General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences on Thursday. Many wards in the General Hospital were without functional air conditioning units, causing discomfort and exhaustion among patients and doctors due to the heat. Beds were even placed on bricks in some areas of the hospital. Patients expressed frustration over delays in operations, and in the orthopedic ward, the sons of two elderly women protested the lack of timely surgeries in front of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also took the time to console the protesting individuals and issued immediate instructions to the hospital administration for the required surgeries. However, complaints persisted about the hospital’s disorderly management, delayed treatments, and operations. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi scolded the General Hospital’s administration, demanding the replacement of the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Works due to the poor conditions and patient grievances. He also cautioned the Principal of the General Hospital. Patients and medical practitioners alike lamented the inadequate care and treatment, with claims of receiving only minimal medication during their visits. Complaints included rounds for unnecessary tests and excessive charges of parking fees. The chief minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the chaotic state of the entire hospital, particularly the emergency department, and emphasized that while it’s crowded, it could still be effectively managed. Upon the chief minister’s arrival, a cleanup operation began within the hospital wards.