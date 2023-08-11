Rally held for safe return of IDPs to Rajgal

Khyber - Residents of Koki Khel are calling upon the government to ensure the safe repatriation of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their hometown, Rajgal, located in the Tirah Valley. In pursuit of this objective, they organized a protest rally at Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud, which garnered significant participation from tribesmen.

During the rally, Malik Naseer Afridi, the leader of the gathering, expressed their concerns. He highlighted that they had established a protest camp advocating for their demands for the past month. Unfortunately, the government has seemingly disregarded their efforts. Malik Naseer Afridi emphasized that they would not cease their agitation until the government commits to a definite timeline for repatriating the IDPs of Koki Khel to Rajgal.

Numerous discussions have taken place between the Koki Khel elders and the administrative authorities in an attempt to persuade the former to conclude their protest. Regrettably, these dialogues have not yielded any favourable results.

It is noteworthy that the Koki Khel tribe has been consistently demonstrating for the return of IDPs to Tirah Valley, an end to prolonged power outages, and a resolution to the Regi Lalma land dispute, as mandated by the Mefey Graft award of 1912.

The protestors were visually identified by their display of black flags, with black ribbons adorning their wrists.

They fervently chanted slogans denouncing the government throughout the protest.