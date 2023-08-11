Reminiscing about national sport  

Hockey has always held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, and the country witnessed a golden era in the sport from the 1950s to the 1990s. This period was marked by a glorious journey of dominance and triumph on the international stage, solidifying Pakistan’s reputation as a hockey powerhouse.

I remember when my father told me a number of stories that described the true joy they had because of Pakistan’s Hockey team. The golden years were a time of sheer brilliance and unmatched dominance on the international stage. Watching the national team showcase their extraordinary talent and bring home Olympic gold medals filled everyone with immense pride as a Pakistani and a hockey enthusiast.

The unforgettable clashes between Pakistan and India were the epitome of sportsmanship and rivalry, igniting a passionate fire in the hearts of fans. Those thrilling encounters united the nation, and the anticipation leading up to each match was electrifying.

The legendary players of that era, like Islahuddin Siddique, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Hasan Sardar, displayed unparalleled skills that left spectators in awe. Their dedication to the sport and unwavering determination to succeed were truly inspiring.

As I look back on those unforgettable moments, I can’t help but reminisce about the unity and excitement that surrounded Pakistan’s hockey successes. It was a time when the nation rallied behind its team, cheering them on with unwavering support.

Though times have changed and hockey may have faced challenges in recent years, the memories of that golden era remain etched in my heart. I hold onto the hope that one day we will witness a resurgence of Pakistan hockey, and a new generation of players will rise to carry on the legacy of those golden years. Until then, I cherish the memories and remain a devoted fan of our National sport, forever missing that era of sheer brilliance and triumph.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,

Karachi.