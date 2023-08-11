Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains 13 paisas against dollar

Rupee gains 13 paisas against dollar
APP
August 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.59 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.46. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs293.6 and Rs296.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 95 paisas to close at Rs316.70 against the last day’s closing of Rs315.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of 18 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.91 as compared to last closing of Rs367.09. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs78.29 and  Rs76.65 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023