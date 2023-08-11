Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad
Web Desk
9:00 PM | August 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad

The Technical Team of the Safe City Islamabad Command and Control Center conducted a survey of 1600 private security cameras installed in various areas of Islamabad.

Police said that the technical team surveyed 1600 private security cameras installed at Koral Chowk, Khanna Pul, Express Highway, Aabpara, Melody, Poly Clinic, G-9 Center, F-10 Center, I-10 Green Belt near Sabzi Mandi, I-16 Center, and G-13 Road in Islamabad.

The aim of the survey is to ensure access to Islamabad Police in urban as well as rural areas in order and enable effective handling and monitoring of incidents or events.

Moreover, private security camera owners were also requested to ensure the proper functioning of their cameras at all times and to provide timely CCTV footage to the police when required in order to assist in crime prevention and investigation.

Police have urged citizens to collaborate in eradicating criminal elements and provide strong support to the force.

Calls for Accountability: Ex-PTF official urges action amid tennis teams’ poor show

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023