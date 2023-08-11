SBP to issue commemorative coin to mark CPEC’s 10th anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced to issue a commemorative coin of 100 Pakistani rupees to mark the 10th anniversary of the launching of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the SBP said in a statement. Both the obverse and reverse sides of the coin present a crescent moon and star and a group of five stars that represent the national flags of Pakistan and China, the central bank said.

The words “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” in Urdu, Chinese and English scripts are represented on the reverse side, the SBP said, adding that “celebrating 10 years of CPEC” in English script and “the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” in Urdu script are written on the obverse side. “The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on edge, with a diameter of 30.00 mm and a weight of 13.5 grams, and has cupro-nickel metal contents (copper 75 percent and nickel 25 percent),” the SBP added. The CPEC has contributed greatly to Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic development since its inception in 2013, the central bank said.