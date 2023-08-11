Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Scholars’ role lauded for dengue prevention

August 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Secretary of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam, has commended religious scholars for their vital role in shaping public opinion to combat diseases and underscored the imperative for collaboration between the Health Department and religious leaders to safeguard the province from the threat of dengue.

During a meeting with a diverse group of religious scholars in Peshawar, Secretary Mahmood Aslam underscored the significance of united efforts in promoting cleanliness and preventing dengue outbreaks.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023