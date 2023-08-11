Scholars’ role lauded for dengue prevention

PESHAWAR - Secretary of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam, has commended religious scholars for their vital role in shaping public opinion to combat diseases and underscored the imperative for collaboration between the Health Department and religious leaders to safeguard the province from the threat of dengue.

During a meeting with a diverse group of religious scholars in Peshawar, Secretary Mahmood Aslam underscored the significance of united efforts in promoting cleanliness and preventing dengue outbreaks.