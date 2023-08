LAYYAH - Six persons died while another seven sustained se­rious injuries as bus collided with mini-truck near Adda Hafizabad in tehsil Chobara of district Layyah. According to Rescue 1122, the bus collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite side. The de­ceased persons are identified as Raza, Qasim, Gh­ulam, Aalam Sher, Haji Muhammad, and Akhtar.