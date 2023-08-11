Talented youth is playing key role in progress of country: Wahab Riaz

LAHORE- Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan has been blessed with plenty of talented youth and they are playing key role in the progress of the beloved motherland. Wahab Riaz said this while addressing a ceremony organized on the eve of International Youth Day under the banner of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library on Thursday. Wahab Riaz and Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman were guests of honour on this occasion. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Assistant Director M Sajid and students from various colleges and universities were also present there. Later, souvenirs were awarded to Wahab Riaz, Umair Hassan, Nazish Noor, M Sajid and leading students of various colleges and universities.