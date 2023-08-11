Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tarar denies political victimisation during PDM regime

Tarar denies political victimisation during PDM regime
Web Desk
7:41 PM | August 11, 2023
National

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Tarar on Friday said that no case was filed against political rival in 16 months of their government.

Talking to the media, the PML-N leader highlighted that the trial of Toshakhana was delayed for several months mentioning that fabricated and false stories were also widely spoken about the cipher issue.

Tarar stressed that the gifts of Toshakhana were sold in the black market and they were not disclosed in the assets.

The PML-N leader also said Bushra Bibi used to dictate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief over various matters of the government. She also scolded the employees for taking pictures of the Toshakhana gifts, he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1691733111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023