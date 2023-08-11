Tarar denies political victimisation during PDM regime

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Tarar on Friday said that no case was filed against political rival in 16 months of their government.

Talking to the media, the PML-N leader highlighted that the trial of Toshakhana was delayed for several months mentioning that fabricated and false stories were also widely spoken about the cipher issue.

Tarar stressed that the gifts of Toshakhana were sold in the black market and they were not disclosed in the assets.

The PML-N leader also said Bushra Bibi used to dictate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief over various matters of the government. She also scolded the employees for taking pictures of the Toshakhana gifts, he added.