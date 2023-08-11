Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three French police charged over man’s death during riots

Three French police charged over man’s death during riots
Agencies
August 11, 2023
International, Newspaper

Marseille  -   Three French police were charged on Thursday over a 27-year-old man’s death during nationwide rioting earlier this summer, prosecutors said, an uncommon instance of officers facing a criminal case over on-duty violence. An autopsy of the man who died in Marseille during the riots showed marks on his chest consistent with the impact of a shot from a blast ball commonly used by police, prosecutors said.

The officers were arrested on Tuesday over the incident. It was the only known death at, or on the margins of, the unrest that gripped France in late June and early July over the killing of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic check outside Paris on June 27.

The riots were met by a forceful police response. The man, Mohamed Bendriss -- a married father of one whose widow is expecting a second child -- died after feeling unwell while riding a scooter. Prosecutors have said they considers it “probable” that the man’s death was “caused by a violent impact to the thorax caused by the firing of a projectile of the blast ball type”. The three will be charged with “armed violence unintentionally causing death”.

Calls for Accountability: Ex-PTF official urges action amid tennis teams’ poor show

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023