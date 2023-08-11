Friday, August 11, 2023
Two ghost employees suspended

Staff Reporter
August 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -  Two ghost employ­ees among dozens reported to have been deputed in Muncipal Corporation, were suspended on Thursday after an enquiry. Muncipal Corporation Administra­tor Asghar Laghari sought attendance of the employ­ees during surprise visit. He found that 27 employ­ees were collecting salaries worth lacs at their homes while absent from the office since induction. The admin­istrator suspended two em­ployees on the spot while served show cause notices on rest of the fifteen employ­ees. They were given a five-day deadline to submit reply otherwise warned to be ter­minated from services.

