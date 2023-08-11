Unveiling Deep-Seated Bias

The recent study conducted by the Centre for Human Rights (CFHR) in collaboration with Musawi and the National Commission for Human Rights on women’s marriage rights has laid bare a disconcerting reality: the deeply entrenched biases and prejudices held by Nikkah Registrars (NRs) in Lahore towards women’s rights. These findings are not just shocking; they are a testament to the cultural and social hurdles that continue to hinder progress towards gender equality.

What’s most concerning is that these prejudiced beliefs are held by the very individuals who are responsible for overseeing the solemnization of marriages and ensuring that the rights of both parties are protected. The fact that 86% of NRs in Lahore believe that brides lack the competence to negotiate the terms of their nikahnama is a blatant display of gender discrimination. Furthermore, the belief that granting women the right to divorce in the nikahnama would increase divorce rates and the notion that a wife’s right to maintenance hinges on obedience to her husband reflect deeply patriarchal attitudes that have no place in a modern and progressive society.

The consequences of these attitudes are profound. The study revealed that crucial details are omitted from nikkahnamas, such as CNIC details and the ages of brides, leading to the potential for child marriages to go unchecked. Additionally, the denial of women’s right to work without their husband’s permission and the misconceptions surrounding Haq Mehr and Khula further entrench gender inequality within marital relationships.

It’s imperative that these issues be addressed promptly and effectively. While the study rightly points out the deficiencies in the legislative framework, the real challenge lies in shifting these deeply ingrained cultural norms and attitudes. Training and awareness programmes for NRs are a crucial first step, but they must be coupled with larger societal efforts to challenge traditional gender roles and norms.

The government and civil society need to work together to foster a comprehensive change in how marriage and gender dynamics are perceived. Empowering women with knowledge about their rights and agency within marriages is essential. Legal amendments are meaningless if the underlying attitudes remain unchanged. By addressing these deeply rooted issues, society can take a step towards ensuring that every individual’s rights are upheld regardless of their gender, creating a more just and equitable future.