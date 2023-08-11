Friday, August 11, 2023
UoS signs intents of coop with two Chinese varsities

August 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed separate intents of cooperation with two Chinese universities to pave the way for the exchange of knowledge, academic collaboration, knowledge economy, and mutual growth.

As per a statement, the UoS extended its global outreach by forging a collaborative bond with the Shenyang Urban Construction University, China.

This partnership aims to synergize efforts in establishing joint campuses on both sides. The intent of cooperation outlines faculty exchanges, collaborative research projects, and potential joint degree programs to address the challenges of rapid urbanization and architectural evolution.

Moreover, UoS signed an intent of cooperation with the Liaoning Communication University, China. This envisions academic exchanges, faculty collaboration,

and joint research endeavors to benefit from diverse perspectives and a cross-cultural academic environment that will enrich the educational experiences of students of the two universities, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of UoS, said, “These intents of cooperation mark a new chapter in our journey of academic excellence and global partnerships.

By joining hands with these esteemed international institutions, we are expanding horizons of knowledge for our students and are contributing to the global educational landscape.

