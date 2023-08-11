Friday, August 11, 2023
Virgin Galactic launches first tourism mission after decades of promises

August 11, 2023
NEW MEXICO-Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson finally launched its first space tourists to the edge of the cosmos, a major step toward delivering on decades of promises. The company’s rocket-powered space plane, VSS Unity, took off at 8:30 a.m. MT from a New Mexico spaceport attached to a massive twin-fuselage mothership. It carried three customers: entrepreneur and health and wellness coach Keisha Schahaff and her daughter Anastatia Mayers, the first space travelers from Antigua who won their seats in a fundraiser drawing as well as former Olympian Jon Goodwin, who competed as a canoeist in the 1972 Munich Summer Games. Goodwin became the second person with Parkinson’s disease to travel to space.  The group’s journey began at Virgin Galactic’s spaceport in New Mexico, where the passengers boarded VSS Unity as it sat attached beneath the wing of the mothership called VMS Eve. VMS Eve took off much like an airplane, barreling down a runway before ascending to more than 40,000 feet (12,192 meters). After reaching its designated altitude, VMS Eve released the VSS Unity, which then fired its rocket engine for about one minute as it swooped directly upward, sending it vaulting toward the stars. The vehicle ventured more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) above Earth’s surface, the altitude the US government considers the edge of outer space. Internationally, the Kármán line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level, is often used to mark the boundary between our planet and space, but there’s a lot of gray area. The space plane reached supersonic speeds as it hurled upward. And at the peak of its flight, the vehicle spent a few minutes in weightlessness as it entered free fall and glided back to the spaceport for a runway landing at 9:30 a.m. MT. The journey lasted an hour. 

