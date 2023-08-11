Water level crosses maximum capacity in Tarbela Dam: PDMA

PESHAWAR - The provincial disaster management author­ity (PDMA) on Thursday issued an alert that the Tarbela dam has crossed 95 percent capacity of conservation level and is expected to reach the maximum conservation level in the coming day. In a statement issued here, the authority said that water would be discharged in the coming day on a regular basis to maintain the water level, add­ing that the opening of the spillway could cause a flood situation along the river channels down­stream of Tarbela dam. The PDMA directed dep­uty commissioners Swabi, Haripur and Nowshera to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses, livestock and any damages to infrastructure and crops. It directed them to ensure the removal of encroachment within the river channels downstream. Restrict free move­ment of persons, ensure availability of emergency services in areas at high risk of riverine flooding and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of situa­tions through district control rooms.