Friday, August 11, 2023
Youth tortured to death in Karachi  

STAFF REPORT
August 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Several men subjected a 22-year-old youth to severe torture in their car rental office, leading to his tragic death in Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi. After the video went viral on social media, police apprehended four suspects, while the search for others was ongoing. In the video, it was seen that some individuals inflicted the worst violence upon the youth identified as Adeel, hitting him with sticks and belts. Upon receiving the information, the police conducted a raid at the car rental office near Nagan Chowrangi. However, his body was found in the office. Sir Syed Police Station SHO Shahid Taj, speaking to the media, said that there appears to be a financial dispute between the culprits involved in the incident and the victim. After subjecting the victim to violence at Adeel’s place, they took him to the office, where he lost his life, he added.

 

 

