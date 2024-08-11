24 Sierra Leonean soldiers given long jail terms for failed coup

FREETOWN - A military court in Sierra Leone sentenced 24 soldiers to lengthy prison terms Friday for their roles in a failed attempt to overthrow the government of President Julius Maada Bio in November 2023. The sentences were read out in court with the judge handing out prison terms ranging from 50 and 120 years for those convicted. They were among 27 men court-martialed for participating in the attempted coup on November 26 that saw gunmen attack military barracks, two prisons and other locations, freeing about 2,200 inmates and killing more than 20 people. The sentencing followed the jailing in July of 11 civilians, police and prison officers for their role in the insurrection.

A seven-member military jury found most of the court-martialed soldiers guilty by unanimous verdict after hours of deliberations. The men faced a total of 88 charges including mutiny, murder, aiding the enemy and stealing public or service property. All but one of those arraigned were rank-and-file soldiers. A lieutenant colonel was found guilty and received the longest prison term, 120 years.

Before handing out the sentences, Judge Advocate Mark Ngegba — himself a former military officer — said, “When we reach this conclusion for sentences, it is to send a message of zero tolerance for such an act in the military.” Of the remaining three, one was found not guilty, another was sentenced earlier due to pleading guilty, and the third’s trial will conclude later. Family members of the convicts wailed inside the court as the sentences were announced. The failed attempt followed an election which Bio narrowly won to secure a second term.

His victory was disputed by the main opposition APC party, while some local and international observers also questioned the transparency of the vote.