25th Men’s Parco National Rugby C’ship semis, final today

LAHORE - The semifinals and final of the 25th Main Parco National Rugby Championship are scheduled today (Sunday). Ms. Sharon Dias, General Manager of Group Corporate Affairs, will be the chief guest for the final match. Yesterday’s league matches set the stage for an exciting finale, with 12 matches played across the day. Army defeated Police 32-0, WAPDA overcame KPK 27-5, Punjab Yellow triumphed over Sindh 20-0, Islamabad Boys won against Punjab Blues 19-0, Army secured a victory against Punjab Yellow 17-0, WAPDA edged out Islamabad Jins 10-5, Police beat Sindh 24-0, KPK and Punjab Greens played to a 5-5 draw, Army defeated Sindh 46-0, WAPDA overcame Punjab Greens 25-5, Punjab Yellow won against Police 61-0 and Islamabad Jins beat KPK 25-0. Key figures in attendance included Parco MD Irtza Ali Qureshi, Pakistan Rugby Union President Chaudhary Arif Saeed, Secretary Salman Sheikh, Chairman Fauzi Khawaja, Shakeel Malik, Moazzam Shah, Muhammad Asim, and a large crowd of spectators and players.